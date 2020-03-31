PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three weeks removed from their last game, the Trail Blazers are still hopeful that there will be some type of path to finish the season, including Damian Lillard.
In a video conference call on Tuesday afternoon, Lillard said that while he is enjoying the stillness of his free time, his mind is on those infected with COVID-19 and out of work.
The Blazers would be down to their final six regular season games. Five of those games were to be at home on the push toward playoffs. Instead, it’s a push towards flattening the curve in what Dame calls a tough time for the world.
“Just trying to be part of that unity and togetherness that necessary right now,” Lillard said. “It's one of those time where we are all experiencing the same thing. Nobody is going through some that somebody else isn't."
Lillard is missing the buckets and his buddies as the team isn’t allowed at the practice facility and are not allowed to workout with any third parties trainers.
“To me, the people who are out of work and trying to keep their heads above water, I think about that stuff,” Lillard said. “The NBA stuff, when they let us know, they let us know."
Many people are wondering if the NBA season will be completed and what it would look like if it does return, including Lillard, though he is optimistic.
“I may be the most optimistic person in the state of Oregon,” Lillard said. “They should do something like the NCAA tournament with every team. Single game elimination all until up to maybe the conference finals and then it's a three-game series just so we don't have to start the season off on the track next year. I don't know. They could get creative. If there was any time to get super creative and people will be excited about it and tuned in with everything that's going on, I think this is the time."
Lillard does have some worries about the season possibly being canceled completely. He says a silver lining for him right now, however, is all of the extra time at home with his fiancée and son, Damian Jr., who just turned two years old.
“We're watching Mickey Mouse together then we are playing and I'm teaching him stuff,” Lillard said. “I get to be more hands on with him. It's constant. I really appreciate it. It's a good feeling to be around that constantly. I am appreciating this stillness even though I miss going to work.”
When he’s not changing diapers or loading dirty hampers, Lillard is binging streaming shows. While he says he hasn’t watched Tiger King, he says he ripped through season three of Ozark in a day. He says he misses watching boxing on TV.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
