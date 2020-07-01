PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Trail Blazers’ coach and Damian Lillard acknowledge there are risks as the Blazers join 21 other teams headed to the Walt Disney Resort bubble for the tournament-style championship at the end of the month.
Lillard says if there would have been a united front of players opposing finishing the season, the team likely would have stood together on that, but he says it’s a risk worth taking to go and finish out the season.
The end of the NBA season will be played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex in Disney World. Regular COVID-19 testing and stringent safety protocols will be in place.
Head Coach Terry Stotts says he’s impressed with the measures the league is taking to protect players and pull this off. Lillard says he agrees that the bubble does help limit the chance of exposure, but says all players attending are at risk.
“I think it is a safer situation, but I also think it's not possible for them to protect us 100%, you know, I think everyone is going in there understanding that,” Lillard said.
Lillard says this also gives players a platform to reach fans and the opportunity to make statements in support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
On the pandemic front, the Denver Nuggets had to close down their practice facilities after several positive tests within the traveling team group.
As for the games, Stotts says right now, his players are not in NBA shape, but with a month to go, he says the team will be ready for its first game against Memphis.
