MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - In the wake of the two-week pause in Oregon, Damian Lillard is stepping up to help the community and restaurants through his new Toyota dealership.
Lillard just bought the dealership in McMinnville about a month ago.
Damian Lillard Toyota is now inviting local restaurants to drop by and sell them $100 gift cards during the freeze. The dealership will then take those gift cards and donate them to a local nonprofit to be given to families in need this holiday season. Co-owner Brian Sanders says it's a way for the small community to support each other.
"It seems like this is a very supportive little community, it's a tight knit community and I think that people are getting out there with take out and helping when they can, the restaurants seem to be doing okay again, up until this point," Sanders said. "The food here is amazing, way better in a little town than this deserves, i think the wine industry brings a lot of that in and we have some amazing restaurants here in town."
Sanders says it is important to help those nonprofits that are stepping up to help families, especially during these times and this time of year.
