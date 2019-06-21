MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Electric scooters are officially on the streets of Milwaukie.
On Friday, about 75 e-scooters were placed in neighborhood districts of Historic Milwaukie, Lake Road, Milwaukie Business Industrial and Hector Campbell.
The e-scooters are part of a five month pilot program by Lime.
The company said it will cost a dollar to use a scooter, and riders are charged 20-cents per minute.
Mayor Mark Gamba said the e-scooters will give people another way to get around the city.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
