MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews will continue to clear hazardous trees near Multnomah Falls this week, which will limit access to the lower viewing platform and the trail to Benson Bridge, the U.S. Forest Service says.
Multnomah Falls Lodge, including the restaurant, gift shop and information center, will remain open during the work, according to officials.
Crews will remove trees near the falls that were burned and damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.
The U.S. Forest Service hopes the inter-agency effort will protect area facilities and improve public safety.
People hoping to visit Multnomah Falls can call the U.S. Forest Service Information Center at 503-695-2372 to check the status of the lower viewing platform before making the trip.
Earlier this year, several trails in the Columbia River Gorge reopened for the first time since the more than 48,000-acre fire. Crews continue to work to restore the area.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
