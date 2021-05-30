EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – University of Oregon Athletics Department announced on Sunday that Hayward Field will allow a limited number of fans to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships from June 9-12.
In order to provide an enhanced student-athlete experience, 4,400 fans per day will be allowed into Hayward Field. In addition to prioritizing guests of participating student-athletes and coaches, there will be a limited number of tickets available for purchase starting on Friday, June 4.
Those attending the event will be required to wear face coverings. There will be sections available for to fully vaccinated fans who will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. There will also physically distance sections for those unvaccinated fans.
More information about purchasing a ticket will be released later this week.
