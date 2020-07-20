SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Licensed long-term care providers in Oregon are now permitted to provide limited outdoor visitation for residents if the facility has a plan to adhere to required safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Oregon Department of Human Services says.
The policy applies to all facilities licensed by the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, including nursing, assisted living, residential and memory care facilities, as well as all adult foster homes.
Facilities that are currently coping with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases may not offer outside visitation until DHS determines that the outbreak has resolved, according to the agency.
All current indoor visitation restrictions issued in March remain in place regardless of the reopening plan status of the county where the facility is located. Residents are free to leave and return to their facility if they are following all public health guidance, DHS says.
“We hope this policy provides some relief to residents, their family members and friends who we know have suffered extreme hardship as a result of visitation restrictions required during the pandemic," Mike McCormick, interim director of the DHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, said. “We will continue to evaluate all long-term care policies in partnership with Oregon Health Authority to ensure they are in line with Governor Kate Brown’s reopening plan for the state.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.