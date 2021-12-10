Lincoln City man arrested, facing charges linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI arrested a Lincoln City man in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol building.

Jeffrey William Hubbard, 46, was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Lincoln City on Wednesday. The FBI says Hubbard has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Court documents state that video obtained by the FBI shows Hubbard entering the Capitol building through a broken window on Jan. 6. Hubbard appears to chant with the crowd, "Stop the Steal" and "We Want Trump."

According to court documents, cell phone records obtained from AT&T show a phone number associated with Hubbard hit "45 times off a cellular tower whose range of coverage includes the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6.

The day after the insurrection, a detective attempted to contact Hubbard at his home about a separate, unrelated investigation. Court documents state Hubbard's mother answered the door and told the detective that her son was at the Trump rally in Washington D.C.

Hubbard appeared in court Wednesday. He was released pending a future court date, which was set for Dec. 14 in Washington D.C.