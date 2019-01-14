LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Lincoln City police arrested a 53-year-old man dubbed the ‘Weed Man’ late Monday morning, but not on a drug charge.
Edward P. Biggar, of Toledo, was arrested in the 2300 block of Highway 101 on an outstanding warrant out of Lincoln County around 11:30 a.m.
Police say Biggar is known as the “Weed Man” because of a green marijuana leaf-covered suit he wears and the high-flying sign acrobatics he does while advertising for marijuana shops.
Officers say they spotted Biggar doing his street advertising for a local marijuana shop and arrested him without incident. They say his is warrant is for stalking and carries a $15,000 bail amount.
Biggar was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
