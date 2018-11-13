LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Lincoln City Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one man.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Southeast 32nd Street at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, told officers he had been walking along 32nd Street when a black, four-door sedan pulled up to him and the driver fired a gun at him.
The suspect was only described as a white male.
The victim ran to a nearby apartment complex and reported the shooting. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries described as minor.
Southeast 32nd Street was closed for several hours for the investigation. No other details were immediately released about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
