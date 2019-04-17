LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – A Lincoln City police officer sustained a minor injury to his face early Wednesday morning after a man tried to flee from officers while they were trying to arrest him.
According to police, 26-year-old Alan Michael Gates, of Lincoln City, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. He is also facing an escape charge.
Officers say the incident occurred at a transient camp at about 3:20 a.m. in a wooded area on the east side of Highway 101 near the north 4300 block.
While officers were checking the woods, they located Gates and a female. The female identified herself and officers determined there were no warrants out for her arrest.
Police say Gates told officers he didn’t have any identification and provided false information about his identity.
Officers continued investigating and determined Gate’s true identity. A computer check indicated there was an active misdemeanor warrant issued for his arrest out of the Lincoln County Circuit Court for failure to appear of a theft charge.
When officers tried to arrest Gates, he bolted and tried to flee, according to police. Officers chased Gates and were able to tackle him to the ground, at which time they were able to take him into custody.
Gates was not injured during the arrest and was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.