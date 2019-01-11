LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Thursday night.
The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. near milepost 152, just south of Seal Rock.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a blue 2001 Lexus SUV, driven by Patricia Norenberg, 55, of Waldport, was driving southbound on the highway when she drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a gold 2008 Toyota van, driven by Richard Larrett, 85, of Lincoln City.
OSP said the passenger in the Toyota, identified as Judith Larrett, 81, of Lincoln City, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Norenberg and Richard Larrett were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained. OSP did not say the extent of their injuries.
Highway 101 was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.
OSP was assisted by Waldport Fire Department, Seal Rock Fire Department, Newport Fire Department, ODOT Incident Response/Maintenance, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and Newport Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
