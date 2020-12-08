LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Lincoln County School District announced Tuesday that it will return to Comprehensive Distance Learning for all K-12 students on January 4 due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to staff and families, the district says it was informed COVID-19 case count in the county for the last 14 days was 269.4 per 100,000, which put the district in the state's "red zone," requiring return to distance learning.
The district is currently providing hybrid model of in-person instruction to K-3 students, and had been planning to bring back fourth and fifth grade students at the end of November, but that didn't happen.
The district says it will "freeze" at the current level of instruction until Winter Break, which is Dec. 19. According to the district, none of the schools are located where the disease is being spread.
All students in grades K-12 will return to Comprehensive Distance Learning on Jan. 4, 2021 until further notice.
"The county-wide COVID numbers must decrease vastly for the school district to be able to bring students back to school. Being that the holidays are coming, we sincerely doubt it will happen much before the middle of January, if then," the district said.
The district says it is still aiming for Feb. 1 to begin "hybrid education" and will continue to monitor new cases on a daily basis.
