NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend at their Newport home in October was arraigned Thursday in the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Ryan Gaskins, 27, was indicted on charges of murder, assault and strangulation.
Police say that’s all in connection to the death of his girlfriend, 34-year-old Alexandra Prezioso.
Only on 12 tonight — 27 yo Ryan Gaskins was arraigned on charges connected to the death of his girlfriend, 34 yo Alexandra Prezioso, back in October. There was new evidence in court today and we spoke to Alexandra’s mom — all of that is coming up at 6 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/YEbO6kxEqj— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 3, 2020
"Until he was actually charged, it's been like, I couldn’t think of anything else, I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t focus on anything else, it's just been really hard," Alexandra's mom, Patti Prezioso, said.
In court Thursday, the prosecutor shared new details in the case, including that on Oct. 27, Patti found her daughter’s body in their home buried under books and clothes, and that according to the prosecutor, DNA evidence matching Gaskins and Alexandra was found on both of them. She said Gaskins turned himself in.
Court records show that in 2018, Gaskins was sentenced to just over a year in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting Alexandra.He was also prohibited from contacting her after his release, but Patti says two got back together.
"She had a heart that was bigger than any of us, which was what drew Ryan to her because he knew her heart and he knew that she was the kind of person to fix him and that's what she thought she could do," Patti said.
Krysten McCord was in the courtroom. She's friends with both Gaskins and Alexandra.
"It's definitely a big shocker to know that like somebody I was close to could do that to somebody he said he loved," McCord said. "Hopefully, justice does get served and he does spend the rest of his life behind bars, because there’s a young woman dead because of what he did."
"I miss her, we all miss her, he took her away from not just me, you know, her life, her friends, she was only 34 years old," Patti said. "She was a good soul and she didn’t deserve this."
Thursday, the judge denied bail but set a bail hearing with Gaskins' court appointed attorney for the following week.
Meanwhile, Alexandra’s family is working to start a domestic violence center in her name in Fresno, California, where she's from.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.