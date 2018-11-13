PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison.
William Borges, 20, of Otis, pleaded guilty Tuesday. He was identified as a suspect in an ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Sacramento field office in September 2016.
The investigation focused on the use of Dropbox to distribute content depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
A federal search warrant issued to Dropbox produced the email address Borges used to create a Dropbox account identified by investigators as containing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.
Investigators later matched three video uploads to Dropbox showing the sexual abuse of young children to the IP address of Borges’ home in Otis.
During a search of his home, the DOJ reported Borges admitted to possessing child pornography and trading images and videos using Kik Messenger and Dropbox.
Borges faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a lifetime term of supervised release. He will be sentenced Feb. 11, 2019.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children is encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at www.fbi.gov/tips.
