PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.
William Borges, of Otis, was sentenced Monday.
Borges pleaded guilty in November. He was identified as a suspect in an ongoing FBI investigating in September 2016.
Investigators said Borges used a cloud-based file sharing application to distribute files depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
A federal search warrant to Dropbox led to an account created with Borges’ email address, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. Investigators matched three video uploads of illicit content on Dropbox to the IP address of Borges’ home in Otis.
During a search of his home, Borges admitted to possessing child pornography and trading images and video using Kik Messenger and Dropbox.
Borges was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children is encouraged to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at www.fbi.gov/tips.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
