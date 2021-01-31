Lincoln HS alumni launches fitness app during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New metrics in Oregon's state allow indoor gyms to re-open in a limited capacity after what has been a year of the great unknown for gym owners around the region.
From Lincoln High School, class of 2006, to seven years serving in the Air Force combat engineer, Sam Johnson said he's learned a lot about training. He is passing down how to build solid habits in a new way.
"Whether it's training for just life because you are a working professional or a former athlete and want to stay in shape, training for life is definitely important," Johnson said.
Working with college, pro and amateur athletes, he has adapted to the times.
Just working with the people that need it the most," Johnson said.
His StrengthFarm gym will have a new home come Monday in Hillsdale for personal one-on-one training and small group workouts of no more than five people at a time.
"Tapping into the psychology of competitive sports is definitely important too," Johnson said.
Train explosive, there's an app for that.
"I am really excited about that. I think that's the future," he said.
SFX Athletes is Johnson's new personalized sports performance app.
"Based on people's assessment and score, it gives them personalized training and tells them reps, sets, how much rest to do," he said. "It's a really big deal to be able to train and have a system that's consistent and proven and not just bench press and curls."
For those Pacific Northwest kids who have yet to play their seasons, the time is now for a free 30-day trial to continue to chase down those college scholarships.
"I am really passionate about the high school-aged kids because I can see the value for them," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.