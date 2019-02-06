PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No one was hurt Wednesday morning after a towel dispenser caught fire inside a boys’ bathroom at Lincoln High School, Portland Fire & Rescue says.
Lincoln High School Principal Peyton Chapman in a letter to families said students were evacuated into a field after flames erupted in the boys’ upstairs bathroom.
Chapman said a campus security agent extinguished the fire before handing the incident off to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Students were not allowed to immediately re-enter the building while PPS maintenance workers worked to clear the building of smoke.
The school is investigating the cause of the fire and says it hopes that any students who have any information about it will come forward to administration or a trusted adult at the school.
“This could have been very dangerous and life-threatening,” Chapman said in her letter.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
