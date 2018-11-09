PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lines for Life is expanding its support services for veterans in crisis.
The call center has a new contract with the national Veterans Crisis Line.
For Portland center, that means an extra 1,200 square feet and 30 new jobs.
For the veterans who call, it means more opportunities to get help.
At a celebration of the expansion Friday, Sen. Ron Wyden and others spoke about how essential their work is for veterans and their families to prevent substance abuse and suicide.
In the last six months, Lines for Life answered more than 27,000 calls related to military and veterans.
“22 veterans take their lives in the United States every day, and we need to be there to stand up for our veterans in the same way they stood up for us and put their lives on the line. This is an important down payment on that work,” Lines for Life CEO Dwight Holton said.
The number for the crisis line is 1-800-273-8255. Veterans can then press one for specialized support. There are also resources on the Lines for Life website: https://www.linesforlife.org.
