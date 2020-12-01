PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lines for Life is on track to see a dramatic increase in calls for help from teenagers. There are several reasons for it, including the pandemic.
YouthLine is part of Lines for Life offering teen to teen support.
It’s on track to answer more than 28,500 calls, texts, and chats in 2020, which is a 47 percent increase compared to last year. They're seeing a need for support in several areas.
"School stressors, loneliness, isolation and relationship issues, some around their parents," YouthLine Programs Director Emily Moser said.
Moser said there are a few things influencing those numbers, including the pandemic, the line’s grown consistently in recent years with about half of the calls coming from out of state now, and Moser said they even saw one uptick this year when a TikTok user mentioned them as a resource in a video.
"It really is an indicator that if you know that resources are out there, particularly amongst young people, and they’re encouraged by other young people, that youth will use them and that's a good thing, that's a really good thing," Moser said.
Plus between distance learning and social distancing, this is a time when teens don’t have that chance to talk things out in ways they might normally. YouthLine offers that kind of connection among peers, and Moser says we can all initiate conversations that help:
"Ask them the tough questions, how are you feeling, it must be hard, I'm wondering what it's like for you to be in school online all day or how is it affecting you to be with your parents 24/7 and are there ways I can support you while we’re all going through this together," Moser said.
- You can learn more about Lines for Life here: https://www.linesforlife.org/
- You can learn more about YouthLine here: https://oregonyouthline.org/
