BORING, OR (KPTV)- Like most communities west of the Cascades, air quality in Boring has plummeted to at least 'unhealthy' conditions.
But that’s not stopping linemen from doing the extremely important job of cleaning up damaged lines and restoring power, and some have been putting in some long shifts.
“It’s been overwhelming and it’s hard to grasp the magnitude of how much work there is so you just kinda take it one job at a time and try to help as many people as you can,” Tommy Jensen said.
Jensen, a line foreman with DJ’s Electrical, said he and his crew haven’t gotten much sleep.
They were working to restore power to four homes in rural Boring on Friday.
“So, this is pretty typical of what we’ve seen, a lot of this- a couple wires down, heavily wooded area,” Jensen said.
He says they’ve also seen snapped and leaning poles, fires sparking on trees and in fields, and on top of everything else—orange skies thick with wildfire smoke.
“It definitely doesn’t make work any easier,” he said.
But with some people going on five days without power Jensen tells FOX 12 there’s no place they’d rather be.
“We had an 89-year-old widow and it’s just like man, I don’t need sleep, I wanna get her power on,” he said.
And customers are sure happy when they do.
“You know, it puts a smile on your face,” Jensen said.
Daniel Sumpter is definitely smiling.
He can finally turn the lights back on and make sure his son, Michael, can resume therapy.
“He has a hyperbaric chamber and he’s gotta get in it and all of that stuff came to a complete stop Monday afternoon,” Sumpter said.
He said that grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it.
“There’s no way to thank them enough,” Sumpter said.
The line crew tells FOX 12 they’ve already put in two weeks’ worth of hours in the last four days and with the amount of lines that still need to be fixed they anticipate they won’t be slowing down for another few more days.
