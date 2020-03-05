MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Linfield College just announced a big gift to their campus in McMinnville.
The W.M. Keck Foundation committed $10 million to the college, which is the largest gift in school history.
The money will go towards renovating and building out current buildings, along with new facilities to create a state-of-the-art science center.
John McKeegan, Linfield's Vice President for Institutional Advancement, says the facility will be critical to the college's science education.
"What we know today in science is that collaborative research is the answer," said McKeegan. "The opportunities it will create for our leading science, nursing, and stem education system is just amazing."
The W.M. Keck Foundation has a history of significant gifts to Linfield.
In 1998, the foundation helped Linfield buy the former 17-acre Hewlett-Packard property and facilities that neighbored the college, which became known as the Keck Campus.
The college hopes to break ground in late spring or early summer of next year.
