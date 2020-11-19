MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - With the holidays approaching, Oregon colleges and universities are making plans to protect their campuses against a possible surge in cases of COVID-19.
Linfield College in McMinnville, despite having less than 10 cases of COVID-19 tied to the school, will be temporarily moving away from in-person learning after Thanksgiving Break.
Students will go home for their normal week-long break, then stay home and continue with a week of online classes.
Finals in early December will also be online.
"The thought process behind that is we knew we would be working into cold and flu season and we were concerned about students going home for a week and being exposed to everything they have. We have students from all over the west coast," said Jeff Mackay, Linfield's Dean of Students.
Students will return to campus gradually in January, and will need to test negative for COVID-19 before they're allowed to return to class.
"I don't think I have any real concerns right now," said Sean Webster, a Linfield senior. "The 'Linfield Bubble,' as we call it, has been really really great."
Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University will also be transitioning to full-time distance learning after the Thanksgiving holiday.
