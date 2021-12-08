MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Linfield University football player is recovering in a Texas hospital after suffering serious injuries during a Division III Championship quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Brock Klosterman, a fifth-year senior at Linfield, was playing linebacker in the 4th quarter of the game when he dove to make a tackle and one of his teammates landed on him, knocking the wind out of him.
Klosterman said he was on the ground for a couple minutes, then managed to get up and walk to the sidelines, but once he got there, he couldn't stop vomiting. After the game, his parents decided he should go to the emergency room, where they quickly rushed him to the ICU.
"I wasn't feeling my best at all. I was probably at my peak. Peak pain," said Klosterman. "My lungs were bruised, and my heart was bruised and my kidney had been bruised and fluid had filled into my lungs and I was coughing up all the fluid from that."
Doctors told Klosterman he'd had a heart attack on the field.
After five days in the hospital, he's been stabilized and is feeling better, with hopes he could be discharged and go home later this week.
A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help Klosterman and his family pay for medical and travel expenses. That account has already raised more than $30,000.