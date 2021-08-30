Linfield University students return to class

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Close to 1,300 students at Linfield University returned to campus for the first day of classes on Monday.
The private college is requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although it will make allowances for students with medical and religious exemptions.
93% of Linfield's student body is fully vaccinated, with the other 7% having secured exemptions with proper documentation.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be sent to isolation housing to quarantine, and will have meals delivered to them.
"The change this year is because we have such a high number of students vaccinated, what the health authority is saying is that a student who is exposed, who is vaccinated but is exposed to a positive case, will not have to go into quarantine, but will be tested 3-5 days later," said Jeff Mackay, Linfield's Dean of Students.
So far only one student has tested positive for COVID-19, and that positive test came before the start of the school year.
