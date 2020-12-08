MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is working with local colleges and universities to use their freezers to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
You may remember Pfizer’s version requires ultra-cold storage.
Linfield University is partnering with the OHA and county health officials to loan out one of the department of biology’s specialized freezers currently being used for research. Its ultra-cold capabilities are the same needed for Pfizer’s vaccine.
“The Pfizer vaccine is an RNA-based virus and RNA ... in general, it’s not nearly as stable a molecule. It tends to break down more easily,” said Jeremy Weisz, associate professor and chair of the biology department at Linfield University.
Weisz was recently asked if Yamhill County Health and Human Services could use one of his department’s freezers to aid in the storage and distribution of vaccines in Oregon.
“What can I do as a scientist? So even though it’s not really a lot but, hey. I have this piece of equipment that turns out to be critical to getting everybody vaccinated and getting through and out of this pandemic then yay! I want to help,” said Weisz.
Linfield will soon loan out their smaller freezer, which can hold thousands of vaccine doses by Weisz’s estimate. It’s a tremendous support for health authorities, as $6,000, which this small freezer runs, is no small price.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.