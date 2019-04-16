Linn Co. couple win $150K after accidentally upgrading Powerball purchase

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Linn County man and his wife won $150,000 after accidentally upgrading his Powerball purchase at a convenience store in Medford.
Michael Faught and his wife, who live in Lebanon, were on a road trip with their travel trailer when they stopped to pick up Powerball tickets at a Food for Less, the Oregon Lottery says.
Faught ended up matching four numbers and the Powerball for the March 23 drawing.
The Oregon Lottery says since he purchased the Power Play multiplier option, and the multiplier drawn for that drawing was three, Faught tripled his prize money.
“The customer service clerk wanted to know if I wanted to purchase the $3 per line ticket,” Faught said. “I had no clue what she was talking about as we rarely purchase lottery tickets, so I just said yes. That decision ended up tripling our win from $50,000 to $150,000!”
Faught says he and his wife are talking with a financial advisor. They plan to put new wood floors in their home and Faught says he might do some minor upgrades to his motorcycle.
The family had already planned a trip to Disneyland, and Faught said they used some of the prize to “enhance” the trip.
