LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Linn County deputies, along with Redding police, are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from California.
Danielle Renee Bisnell, 27, of Redding, was reported missing by family and friends on Dec. 31, 2019.
Deputies say she has been known to frequent Northern California, Oregon and Nevada.
According to deputies, it is believed that Bisnell was traveling through Linn County on her way back to Redding on Dec. 10, 2019 when she stopped communicating with family and friends.
The Redding Police Department released surveillance images of Bisnell traveling with an unknown man in a minivan.
Anyone with information about the case, including the identity of the man and/or vehicle, should contact Sergeant Danny Smetak of the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4218.
Anyone who has information and would like to remain anonymous can contact the Shasta County Secret Witness Program at 530-243-2319. There is a $2,500 reward offered for any information leading to Bisnell's whereabouts.
