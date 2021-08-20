ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A Linn County man accused of murdering his mother last December pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Sheriff: Linn County man arrested for murder after 85-year-old mother found dead LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 54-year-old man was arrested for murder Tuesday night after his mother was found dead at a home near Lebanon, accor…

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Kris Fiala was sentenced for second-degree murder and aggravated harassment for spitting blood in the face of the responding deputy. Fiala was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murder and two-and-a-half years for aggravated harassment. The sentences will run consecutively.

The sheriff’s office said on Dec. 1, 2020, deputies responded to a home on Old Mill Road outside Lebanon. When they arrived, they found Kris Fiala with a knife in his hand. They found his mother, 85-year-old Gladys Fiala, dead.