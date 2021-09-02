LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office say two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing from their 81-year-old grandmother.
Sheriff Jim Yon reported on Tuesday that detectives arrested Michael Alan Gunnett, 58, of Lebanon, and his son, Michael Shane Gunnett, 38, of Lebanon.
Detectives got information in November 2020 that led them to dig into thousands of dollars missing from Sharon Steele, who has since passed away.
Detectives subpoenaed financial records and determined that Michael Alan Gunnett stole over $220,000 from his mother over three years and that Michael Shane Gunnett stole over $115,000 from his grandmother over 18 months.
Michael Alan Gunnett was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated theft in the first degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree. Michael Shane Gunnett was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated theft in the first degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree. They were both lodged at the Linn County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.