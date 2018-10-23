LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has received a report of a large male cougar in the residential area of Lacomb.
According to deputies, a private timber company employee spotted the cougar walking on Shingle Mill Road near Snow Peak Road.
The man told deputies the cougar didn’t seem frightened by his presence. He reports there are school children that wait in the area for buses.
The sheriff’s office cautions local residents to be aware of their surroundings and report future sightings near homes, businesses or places where pedestrians would be.
People may report sightings to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
