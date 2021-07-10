MILLERSBURG, OR (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating an aircraft crash that killed two people on Friday night.
LCSO said just before 9 p.m. on Friday, it received several 911 calls about an aircraft that had crashed in a field behind Deciduous Avenue in Millersburg. When deputies and fire personnel arrived, there were several people directing them to the area of the crash.
The sheriff’s office learned 57-year-old Charles Kizer of Albany was operating the aircraft. The passenger was 49-year-old Matthew Irish of Albany. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the aircraft is a North Wing Trike, which is a two-seat, motorized glider-type aircraft. Since the aircraft was motorized and had a capacity of two persons, the Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and will help in the investigation.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
