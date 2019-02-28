Linn County woman facing manslaughter charge for death of 1-year-old boy

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A Linn County woman is facing the charge of first-degree manslaughter for the death of a 1-year-old boy who was in her care.
Amber Marie Scott, 20, of Lebanon, was arrested Wednesday.
The case began when emergency crews responded to a Lebanon home Feb. 19 on the report of an unresponsive young child.
The boy was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital and then flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. The child died Monday.
Investigators said the toddler was in Scott’s care and custody when his breathing was restricted, which ultimately led to his death.
Lebanon police said officers had no prior contacts with Scott.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released, including the relationship between Scott and the child.
Court documents allege Scott, “did unlawfully and recklessly under circumstances manifesting indifference to the value of human life,” cause the boy’s death.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lebanon Police Department Detective Chad Christenson.
