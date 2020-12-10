LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A Linn County woman was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of second-degree manslaughter for the death of a 1-year-old boy.
A jury convicted Amber Marie Scott, 22, on Wednesday. She was sentenced Thursday to six years and three months in prison, with credit for time served. She must also serve three years of post-prison supervision.
Scott was arrested in February 2019. Emergency crews responded to a Lebanon home on the report of an unresponsive young child.
The child was taken to the hospital, but later died.
Investigators said the boy was in Scott’s care and custody when his breathing was restricted, which ultimately led to his death.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reported that, according to court documents, Scott held the screaming and crying boy’s head hard into her chest for five minutes, long enough that her wrist was sore for a few hours, and felt him go limp. Scott is known to the boy’s family.
A GoFundMe account raised more than $4,000 for the family in 2019.
Kills a child and gets six years. The lack of criminal justice system. Schmidt would have let her go.
