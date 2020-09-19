WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – The Lionshead Fire has burned 198,231 acres and is 10 percent contained on Saturday, according to fire officials.
A light rain fell on most parts of the fire Friday and Saturday, according to incident commanders. They said the rain should help improve smoke conditions and will allow fire managers to fly over the fire providing a better view of current conditions. The rain is still not enough to put out the fire but is a crucial element for the work.
Collaboration with firefighting efforts on the Beachie and Riverside Fires has created opportunities on the northwestern edge of the fire, incident commanders said.
Level 3 evacuations (go now) are in place for Detroit, Idanha and Breitenbush. Level 1 notice (be ready) remain for Sidwalter area, including Miller flat and the for the half mile east of Highway 26 between mile markers 91.5 and 99, and a half mile east and west of the Highway between markers 99 and 100.
Roads and trails near the fires remain closed for public safety. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.
The Lionshead Fire started Aug. 16 from lightning, according to investigators. It has spread primarily to the west, onto the Willamette National Forest and beyond.
