WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - The Lionshead Fire is 46% contained with “abundant rain” expected Saturday, according to incident commanders.
More than 900 people continue working to contain the fire in the Lionshead Canyon west of Warm Springs. Lightning started the fire Aug. 16, and a windstorm Sept. 7 spread the fire rapidly west onto the Willamette, Deschutes and Mount Hood National Forests.
It has burned 204,469 acres and the fire destroyed 264 homes in the Detroit area.
On Friday, incident commanders said that crews spent much of the week focused on stabilizing and protecting areas of the burn zone against the incoming rains.
Up to 2 inches of rain could fall on the west side of the Cascade Crest on Saturday, with upward of three-quarters of an inch on the east side.
While the rain is positive for suppression efforts, it also can create hazards including debris slides and falling trees. Depending on conditions, firefighters may have to stop work and seek shelter at times.
Additional notes from incident commanders Friday:
- Prineville Hotshots helped guide strategic water drops on a spot fire near the finger to the north Thursday. Water drops continued on Mt. Bruno as well.
- A contingency line to the north that will benefit both the Lionshead and Riverside fire responses is nearly complete. Hazard tree falling on the Hwy. 46 corridor is nearly complete. Interior burning in the northeast corner was more subdued, but incoming winds could stimulate more activity today as a new weather front moves into the region.
An updated evacuation map is available at mariouncount.maps.arcgis.com. Additional information is available from inciweb.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife updated hunting information related to the fires can be found at myodfw.com.
