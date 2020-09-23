WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Low fire behavior is expected for the Lionshead Fire as crews continue to make progress on containment.
As of Wednesday morning, the Lionshead Fire has burned 203,685 acres and is 15 percent contained.
An additional 400 firefighters and support personnel arrived Tuesday to help. In total, 1,425 personnel are assigned to fighting the Lionshead Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service says air operations flew 14 hours on Tuesday and will continue Wednesday as weather and flight conditions allow.
Rain and stronger winds are forecasted for the burn scar areas for the next few days. The U.S. Forest Service says the increase winds pose a hazard along road corridors and the fireline due to the possibility of falling fire-weakened trees.
Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation notices remain in place for the communities of Detroit, Idanha and Breitenbush. The U.S. Forest Services said there are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sidwalter and Miller flat areas.
Roads and trails near the fires remain closed for public safety. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.
The Lionshead Fire, which began on Aug. 16, was caused by lightning.
