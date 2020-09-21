WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Cooler weather continues to help firefighters gain control of a wildfire burning about 14 miles west of Warm Springs.
As of Monday morning, crews have reached 13 percent containment on the Lionshead Fire.
The fire, which began on Aug. 16 and was caused by lightning, has burned about 199,022 acres.
A total of 1,122 personnel are assigned to battling the fire, including Canadian crews that arrived on Sunday.
The U.S. Forest Service said two contingency groups are building indirect firelines. The lines will only be used in the event that fire activity increases.
On Sunday, helicopters crews were able to put in over 14 hours of flight time and provide water bucket work, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Mild weather conditions will continue over the next few days, along with an increasing chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation notices remain in place for the communities of Detroit, Idanha and Breitenbush. The U.S. Forest Services said there are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sidwalter and Miller flat areas.
Roads and trails near the fires remain closed for public safety. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.
