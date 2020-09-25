WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Wet weather and continued hard work from firefighters has resulted in a containment increase of 13 percent for the Lionshead Fire.
As of Friday morning, the Lionshead Fire was 28 percent contained - up from the previous report of 15 percent containment.
There was more than 500 acres of new fire growth reported between Thursday and Friday morning. The wildfire has now burned about 204,250 acres.
The U.S. Forest Services says rain that arrived on Thursday help slowed fire activity, but the east side of the fire dried out quickly with gusty southwest winds.
Another cold front will bring wet weather to the fire area on Friday.
Currently, there are 1,515 personnel assigned to fighting the fire.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Friday morning.
The following evacuation levels remain in effect:
Level 3 – Go Now
- Breitenbush
- Crooked Finger Rd south of the cattle guard
Level 2 – Get Set
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Highway 22E between mile post 33 to 56.2, west of Cooper’s Ridge Road
Level 1 – Be Ready
- Mill City
- Gates
- Lyons
- Mehama
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The Lionshead Fire, which began on Aug. 16, was caused by lightning.
