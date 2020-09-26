WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Wet weather on Friday helped reduce the immediate danger of Lionshead Fire and remains 28 percent contained.
There has been more than 90 acres of new fire growth reported between Friday and Saturday morning. The fire has now burned 204,340 acres, according to fire officials.
The U.S. Fire Service said Friday brough rain to the westside of the fire that helped reduce additional spread in that area. The eastside of the fire received spotty precipitation and gusty winds. Fuel moistures on the east side remain somewhat slower.
The wind and dry fuels have resulted in some fire activity in green islands within the fire’s perimeter. These islands may put up smoke during expected windy conditions Saturday. Building high pressure could bring east winds to the fire area today, testing control lines throughout.
Currently, there are 1,610 personnel assigned to fighting the fire.
Evacuation levels in levels around Detroit, Idanha, and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road were reduced to a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation level. Residents can return but these communities remain under strict safety conditions and many hazards remain.
The evacuation notices for the Sidwalter and Miller flats area have been lifted.
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The Lionshead Fire, which began on Aug. 16, was caused by lightning.
