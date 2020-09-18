Lionshead Fire incident commanders ‘expect less fire activity for the immediate future’

WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Incident commanders for the Lionshead Fire said they “expect less fire activity for the immediate future.”
The fire west of Warm Springs has burned 192,719 acres and was 10% contained Friday.
Firefighters said fire activity was “more subdued Friday” due to lower temperatures and increased relative humidity. Rain is expected to continue over the fire area Friday.
Thunderstorms are possible, and the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Marion and Linn counties. Debris flows are also possible.
Incident commanders did note that “fire behavior will likely increase as warmer and drier conditions return in a few days.”
Further updates on Friday’s operations include: Firefighters will take advantage of the favorable weather conditions to work adjacent to the fire’s edge to secure the fire perimeter. Firefighters will continue to scout and establish fire line adjacent to the fire in preparation for burnout operations in the coming days. Crews will perform structure protection activities, such as clearing brush and vegetation from around homes in Detroit, Idanha, and New Idanha. To the east and southeast, crews continue mop up operations and removal of fire-weakened trees for public safety.
Level 3 evacuation orders (go now) are in place for Detroit, Idanha, and Breitenbush. Level 1 notices (be ready) remain for the Sid Walter area, including Miller flat and the for the half mile east of Highway 26 between mile markers 91.5 and 99, and a half mile east and west of the Highway between markers 99 and 100.
Roads and trails near the fires remain closed for public safety. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.
The Lionshead Fire started Aug. 16 from lightning, according to investigators. It has spread primarily to the west, onto the Willamette National Forest and beyond.
