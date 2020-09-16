Lionshead Fire near Warm Springs is 10% contained, has burned nearly 190K acres

WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are making progress on the Lionshead Fire, which is now 10% contained.
In an update provided Wednesday morning, fire officials announced the fight against the fire went well on Tuesday.
“Strategic firing operations on the Warm Springs Reservation last night were very successful, helping to secure the northeastern flank of the fire. Firefighters also dealt successfully with spot fires near the base of Sisi Butte. Firefighters focused attention on protecting structures and constructing containment line,” officials said in a statement.
Wednesday marks one month since the Lionshead Fire first started. The fire was caused by lightning and has burned an estimated 189,316 acres to date.
The firefighting plan for Wednesday is expected to go as follows:
“Aviation assets will likely be grounded by smoke again today, but firefighting efforts are on a positive trajectory. Some mop-up work remains in the Stahlman neighborhood and south of Detroit Lake, and crews will be removing fire-weakened trees in Detroit for the safety of firefighters and residents. To the northeast, crews will continue to extend the containment line established over the last few days on the Warm Springs Reservation, bringing it westward towards the Mt. Hood National Forest. As weather and expected precipitation continue to mitigate fire behavior, firefighters will have more opportunities to safely “go direct,” digging fire line along the fire’s edge instead of building “indirect line” away from the fire’s perimeter. Fire managers will continue to coordinate closely with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs and with personnel on neighboring incidents on firefighting efforts.”
A total of 31 crews, 31 engines, 8 dozers, 28 water tenders and 11 helicopters are working on the fire, which is burning 14 miles west of Warm Springs.
Level 1 “BE READY” and Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notices remain in place on the Warm Springs Reservation and can be monitored on Warm Springs Police Facebook page. Up-to-date statewide evacuation information can be found here.
The public should be aware that roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires remain closed. Additionally, forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.
As of Wednesday morning, it is estimated the Lionshead Fire will be contained by Friday, Oct. 30.
MORE: FOX 12's Continuing Coverage of Wildfires
