WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - Heavy smoke has hindered firefighting efforts to control the Lionshead Fire near Warm Springs.
The fire on Monday was estimated to have grown to 148,682 acres, with 5% containment.
Firefighters said the smoke grounded air operations over the weekend. If smoke clears, helicopters may be used to support the firefighting efforts Monday.
Incident commanders said the fire continued pushing north and northeast on Sunday, after a separate fire sparked from the Lionshead Fire and burned north from the Olallie Butte area across planned containment lines.
Active fire behavior north of Breitenbush also challenged firefighters Sunday, according to incident commanders.
Along the eastern edge of the fire, crews made good progress mopping up fire line and continued to secure and scout containment lines to the south of the fire on the Willamette National Forest.
To the west, fire crews dealt with a spot fire near New Idanha, but saw decreased fire activity in Idanha and Detroit as structure protection continued.
Investigators said the Beachie Creek Fire merged with the Lionshead Fire over the weekend.
A Level 2 evacuation notice has been issued for the Sidwalter Flats area on the Warm Springs Reservation, up from a previous Level 1 notice for that area. People are advised to refer to their county offices for additional evacuation information.
