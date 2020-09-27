WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV)- Firefighters made progress overnight on the Lionshead Fire burning 14 miles west of Warm Springs. The fire is now at 34 percent containment.
The overnight there was good moisture recovery, but the cool wet weather from the past few days is slated to be replaced by a warming trend on Sunday with possible shifting winds. The changing wind direction could possibly test control lines in some new places, fire officials said. They say with the drying trend there could be some fire movement, but a more likely scenario is for most fire activity to continue primarily in green, interior islands.
On Saturday, there was interior burning, but the fire did not spread. The Lionhead Fire remains at 204,340 acres.
Currently, there are 1,436 personnel assigned to fighting the fire.
Evacuation levels in levels around Detroit, Idanha, and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road were reduced to a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation level. Residents can return but these communities remain under strict safety conditions and many hazards remain. Due to the remaining hazards in the cities of Detroit and Idanha and lack of basic services, people who are not residents should avoid travel to this area.
There are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sidwalter/Miller flats area in Jefferson County.
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The Lionshead Fire, which began on Aug. 16, was caused by lightning.
