WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - While containment percentage has remained the same for the Lionshead Fire over the past few days, firefighters continue to work hard on connecting segments of contained line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
As of Tuesday morning, the Lionshead Fire is 34 percent contained.
There was minimal fire growth reported from Monday to Tuesday morning. The wildfire, which began on Aug. 16, has now burned about 204,355 acres.
In total, 1,334 personnel are assigned to fighting the Lionshead Fire.
On Tuesday, crews will be removing hazard trees along the 46 corridor between Detroit and Breitenbush. On the southwest corner, crews will be reinforcing line and linking segments of containment line in the Cooper's Ridge area.
The U.S. Forest Service said crews have been working hard at mop-up and cold trailing, which is when firefighters feel the edge of a burning area with the hand and dig out or trench around burning spots.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the high 70s and low 80s. A shift in wind direction should push any active fire upslope and toward the interior, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Evacuation levels around Detroit, Idanha, and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road are at Level 2 – "BE SET."
Due to the remaining hazards in the cities of Detroit and Idanha, plus lack of basic services, the U.S. Forest Service is asking non-residents to avoid travel to this area.
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
