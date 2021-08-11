PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cooling centers are starting to reopen as temperatures begin to rise across the Portland metro area.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency ahead of the ahead of a forecasted heat wave that will bring triple-digit temperatures to much of Oregon this week. The governor's office said the emergency, which will be in effect until Aug. 20, was declared so state agencies can help local and tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their community.
The FOX 12 weather team has forecasted next two days will be hotter with highs between 100-105°. View the full forecast here.
Multnomah County
Multnomah County will have three 24 hour cooling centers that will remain open through 9 a.m. on Sunday. Pets are welcomed at cooling centers.
- Arbor Lodge Shelter: 1952 N Lombard Street
- Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside Street
- Portland Building: 1120 SW 5th Avenue
The following cooling center will open on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.
- Kellog Middle School 3330 SE 69th Avenue
Day Cooling Center
- Open noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
- Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 North Foss Avenue
An interactive map listing cooling centers click here.
Libraries
The following Libraries will remain open through 8:00 p.m. As a reminder, pets are not allowed inside libraries.
- Holgate: 7905 SE Holgate Boulevard
- Central: 801 SW 10th Avenue
- Gresham: 385 NW Miller Avenue
- Midland: 805 SE 122nd Avenue
To view a full list of library locations and hours, click here.
Anyone who needs transportation to a cooling center should call 211.
For updates on cooling center hours and locations click here.
Misting Stations
Open Wednesday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Scott Park: 5530 SE 72nd Avenue
- Lents Park: SE 97nd Avenue and SE Holgate Boulevard
- East Portland Community Center: 740 SE 106th Avenue
- Glenhaven Park: NE 82nd Avenue and NE Siskiyou Street
Washington County
- An interactive map listing cooling centers can be found here.
- Cooling center information sheet (English/Spanish)
Portland State University
- PSU has three on-campus cooling centers open for anyone with a PSU ID card on Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
PSU has designated three on-campus spaces as cooling stations for students and employees during this week’s heatwave, open to anyone with a PSU ID card from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wed-Fri. ✔️ Cramer Hall✔️ Fariborz Maseeh Hall✔️ Karl Miller CenterDetails: https://t.co/5rrqMOsyR2 pic.twitter.com/1oeKcepF6Z— Portland State University (@Portland_State) August 11, 2021
Hillsboro
- Hillsboro Civic Center (above Outdoors In) at 120 East Main Street. The center is accepting families and pets (with crates/supplies) and will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Shute Park Library at 775 SE 10th Avenue will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brookwood Library at 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway will be open extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Tigard
- Tigard Senior Center at 8815 SW Omara St. will be open from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- The Tigard Library 13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard will be open from Aug 11 to Aug 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Anthony’s Catholic Church 9905 SW McKenzie Street Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 Fri 4 p.m to 8 p.m. (Pet friendly)
Clackamas County
- A full list can be viewed www.clackamas.us/relief
Clark County
- To view a complete list of cooling centers in Clark County, click here.
