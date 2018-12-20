PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When it comes to the coziest cities in America, Portland comes in at number two, apparently.
The website Sperling’s Best Places ranked cities based on different categories of “Hygge”. Hygge is a Danish word for cozy living.
Seattle came in at number one on the website’s list for their top scores in reading books, cafes, knitting and high percentage of homes with a fireplace.
Portland came in second for their pastimes, venues and breweries and wine bars.
Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Denver round out the top five.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.