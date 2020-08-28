TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A 22-year-old woman wants to share a warning after she says a man tried to abduct her while she was loading groceries into her car.
Kaylee Mingo was shopping at the Winco in Tigard on Southwest Dartmouth Street on the evening of Aug. 20 when she says a man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and tried to pull her backward.
Mingo was able to fight the man off and drive away to safety. She told law enforcement that she was parked next to a black van with its passenger-side sliding door open. She said she saw a woman inside.
“I noticed there was a space between my car and this van, and I kinda looked at it and that seemed a little odd, but then I saw a woman in the driver's seat and I was like, ‘oh, it can't be anything it’s just a woman,’” Mingo said.
But as Mingo put her groceries into the backseat of her car, she says a man approached her from behind and grabbed a handful of her hair.
“He grabbed my side and he was like, ‘Hey sweetheart,’ and I pulled away and I was like, 'don't touch me,' and then he grabbed my arm and I turned around, I ripped it away from him,” Mingo said.
Mingo said the man tried to pull her backwards toward the van, but she wasn’t going down without a fight.
“[He] tried to pull me backwards, and at the same time, the door on the van slid open,” Mingo said. “My dad always taught me to walk around with my keys in my hand.”
Luckily, Mingo had a seat belt cutter on her keys.
“I had this in my finger, like this, I was able to literally just turn around and swipe him, like this, and he stumbled back, and ya, I think that is the only reason that I am sitting here today,” Mingo said. “I don't know what would have happened if I didn't have that in my hand.”
Mingo said she didn’t stop to see if the man was bleeding – she just hopped into her car and drove off. She says she is thankful for a good support system. She said she wanted to share advice to other people who might find themselves in a dangerous situation.
“If you have a weird gut feeling that something is not right like, listen to it, I wish I would have listened to my gut, but also I’m kinda glad that it happened in a way, so that it brought light to it and hopefully, we can catch him and he won't do this to other people.”
Mingo also advised always having a key or something in in your hand, as she says it saved her life.
According to police, the male suspect is described as white with gray hair and a medium build. He is approximately 50 years old, stands around 6 feet tall, has no facial hair, was wearing glasses, and has a beer belly, the woman told investigators. The man at the time of the incident was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.
Police said the woman the victim saw inside the van is described as white and 35 to 40 years old with a heavier build.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Kaylee has a good, level head on her shoulders! Nice Job!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.