PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Little League Softball World Series is officially moving on from Portland.
Last October, the organization announced it was splitting from Alpenrose Dairy, where the annual games had been played for 26 years.
The Little League Softball World Series, at that time, cited “the outcome and fall out of the recent sale of the Alpenrose Dairy, and out of respect for Carl Cadonau Jr. and his family.”
Smith Brothers Farms, another private family-owned dairy company based in Kent, Washington, purchased the Portland dairy operation last year, which was started by the Cadonau family more than 100 years ago. The sale involved the operational assets of the dairy, but not the property on Shattuck Road in southwest Portland.
The sale was part of an ongoing dispute between family members over ownership of the business and property.
On Wednesday, the Little League Softball World Series announced the new venue would be Greenville, North Carolina. The new agreement is for five years, with the games broadcast live on ESPN networks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
