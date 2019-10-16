PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Little League International says it will split from Alpenrose Dairy, leaving its home of 26 years and relocating the 2020 Little League Softball World Series.
The organization will split “based on the outcome and fall out of the recent sale of the Alpenrose Dairy, and out of respect for Carl Cadonau Jr. and his family,” according to a letter obtained by FOX 12 Wednesday.
Smith Brothers Farms, another private family-owned dairy company based in Kent, Washington, recently purchased the Portland dairy operation after the Cadonau family started it more than 100 years ago.
The acquisition only involves the operational assets of the dairy and not the property located on Shattuck Road in southwest Portland. Smith Brothers Farms will lease the part of the property where Alpenrose dairy operations are located.
Family members petitioned against the sale, arguing it would hurt the community.
Little League International in its letter did not say where it would host 2020 Little League Softball World Series.
“The Alpenrose Dairy site has provided lifelong memories and experiences for countless Little Leaguers in the Portland community, as well as the thousands of softball players, families, and communities from around the world who have enjoyed the Little League Softball World Series,” the organization said in its letter. “We sincerely hope that Alpenrose can continue to provide those opportunities to their community and the local Little League programs.”
Alpenrose sits on 52 acres and is known for Alpenrose Field, which is where the Little League Softball World Series was hosted. The property also hosts other events, including Storybook Lane and annual Easter egg hunts.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.